Around 25 people injured after man sprays unknown substance in Tokyo mall

About 25 mall-goers were reportedly injured after a man sprayed an unknown substance in a luxury shopping complex in Tokyo, Japan on Monday (May 25), according to multiple reports by local media.

A pungent odour was noted in the shopping complex of Ginza Six at around noon on Monday alongside multiple people coughing, NHK reported.

The Tokyo Fire Department and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department were subsequently contacted.

Around 25 people aged in their 20s to their 80s reportedly felt unwell, The Tokyo Shimbun reported.

In videos circulating on social media, the immediate area outside the mall was cordoned off, with police redirecting pedestrians away from the scene.

A victim can also be seen being rushed away on a stretcher by paramedics towards multiple ambulances and police vehicles lined up along the roadside.

Officers were also seen in yellow protective suits heading towards the mall's entrance.

The incident reportedly took place near a bank's automated teller machine (ATM) area on the first floor where a man wearing a black jacket, light-coloured pants and a white mask allegedly sprayed the unknown substance into the air.

He then purportedly fled the scene, the police said after reviewing security camera footage.

The police are searching for the man on suspicion of assault, according to The Japan Times.

A total of 53 fire department vehicles, including fire engines, were also dispatched.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com