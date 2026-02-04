3 taken to hospital after man wields knife in random attack outside Taiwan police station

Three people were taken to hospital after a stabbing in front of a police station in Tainan, Taiwan, on Tuesday night (Feb 3).

The incident occurred at around 8pm in front of the Jinhua police station, where the assailant, wielding a 30cm knife, attacked passersby on a pedestrian crossing, reported Hong Kong news outlet The Standard.

A 42-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and suffered heavy bleeding, while a 29-year-old man sustained a cut on his thumb.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old woman suffered stab wounds to her back.

All three victims were taken conscious to hospital.

In a video shared on Facebook, a man can be heard shouting while wielding an object believed to be a knife as he chases another man across the road.

As the victim tries to climb the stairs to the police station, he screams and falls, prompting officers to rush out and stop the assailant.

The alleged attacker, a foot masseur from a nearby spa, was subdued by policemen and later hospitalised for a hand injury, reported The Standard.

Initial investigations suggest that the attack may have been triggered by relationship issues.

Investigations into the suspect's actions and motive are ongoing.

[[nid:727009]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com