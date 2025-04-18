Award Banner
4 dead after dredging vessel capsizes off Philippines, says coast guard

An aerial photo shows MV Hong Hai 16 dredging vessel, which capsized in the waters off the coast of Occidental Mindoro, Philippines, in a handout photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard on April 16, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 18, 2025 2:15 AM

MANILA - Four people, including a Chinese national, have died and seven others are still missing off a western Philippine province after a dredging vessel carrying 25 people capsized two days ago, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Thursday (April 17).

The MV Hong Hai 16 was carrying 2,000 litres of lube oil and 30,000 litres of diesel when it capsized on April 15 in waters off Occidental Mindoro, with containment efforts underway to prevent an oil spill, the PCG said in a statement.

On Thursday, divers recovered two more bodies during search-and-rescue operations, bringing the death toll to 4, the PCG said.

There were 13 Filipino and 12 Chinese crew members on board, and of those the PCG said six Filipinos and eight Chinese nationals had been rescued.

