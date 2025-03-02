Award Banner
4 dead in Indian avalanche incident, ANI says

A still image shows what the Indian Army says is a rescue operation by Indian Army members during heavy snowfall, after an avalanche struck a camp near Mana village, in a location given as Garhwal Sector, Uttarakhand state, India, Feb 28, 2025.
PHOTO: Indian Army/Handout via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMarch 02, 2025 2:23 AM

Four people have died in the Indian avalanche incident, ANI news agency reported on Saturday (March 1), citing a defence public relations officer.

An avalanche struck the Indian Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, authorities said on Friday, following recent heavy snowfall in the region.

It struck a labour site of the federal Border Roads Organisation (BRO), where eight containers and one shed, with 57 workers inside, were buried under the snow, according to an Indian army statement.

