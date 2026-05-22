4 injured in Pattaya hotel fire, including man who suffered burns from running through flames

Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at JA Plus Hotel in Pattaya on Thursday (May 21).

One Thai man suffered smoke inhalation and burns to around 20 per cent of his body after running through the fire to escape.

Videos uploaded by the fire department show the roof of the hotel engulfed in flames with thick thick plumes of smoke surrounding the area.

According to local news outlets, the hotel was fully occupied, with 240 guests occupying 178 rooms.

Firefighters and rescue teams from multiple agencies who were deployed to the scene managed to bring the fire under control after an hour, reported Bangkok Post.

The flames were largely contained to the roof and the seventh floor of the hotel and a large number of tourists were evacuated.

According to Thai authorities, those injured include two Thai women and one Indonesian boy who suffered from smoke inhalation.

The hotel has been temporarily closed over safety concerns, with guests subsequently relocated to other hotels in the area, reported The Thaiger.

Initial findings suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit on the rooftop, though authorities are set to conduct further investigations.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com