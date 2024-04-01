4 killed as sudden heavy rain lashes east Indian state

CALCUTTA — Sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds lashed parts of India's eastern state of West Bengal on March 31, killing four and injuring several others, said a local official, prompting evacuation efforts.

The storm hit Jalpaiguri district and damaged houses, uprooted trees and disrupted transport and electricity services, videos by Indian news agency ANI showed.

Local district head Shama Parveen said the storm killed four, while scores of injured were taken to the local district hospital to be treated.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on social media platform X that the government would compensate next of kin in cases of death.

[embed]https://twitter.com/MamataOfficial/status/1774414447836311909[/embed]

