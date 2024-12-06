4 Thai fisherman released by Myanmar, Thai foreign ministry says

BANGKOK — Four Thai fishermen detained by Myanmar have been released and are expected to return home soon, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Friday (Dec 6), following an incident last weekend when Myanmar's navy fired on a group of Thai fishing vessels.

One fisherman drowned and two others were injured in the incident, and the Myanmar navy subsequently detained 31 crew members of the fishing vessels, including four Thai nationals.

Thai officials are at a border checkpoint to prepare to receive the Thai nationals, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura told a press briefing.

Thailand's defence ministry previously said two of 15 Thai fishing vessels were fired on last weekend when they were 4-5.7 nautical miles (7.4-10.6 km) inside Myanmar's territorial waters near the southern Thai province of Ranong.

Myanmar has been in crisis since 2021 when the military seized power, toppling an elected government and sparking an armed rebellion by crushing protests with lethal force.

