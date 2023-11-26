asia

4 Thais in second group of Gaza hostages freed: Thai PM

BANGKOK — Four Thai nationals were freed in the second round of hostage releases from Gaza, Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on social media on Sunday (Nov 26).

"Everybody is safe, on the whole in good mental health and are able to speak normally," he said on social media platform X of the release late on Saturday.

"They want a shower and to contact their relatives."

