47 injured in Tokyo expressway bus accident; at least 1 Singaporean on board

Forty-seven passengers were injured after a tour bus rear-ended another while both vehicles were travelling on an expressway on Saturday (April 5) in western Tokyo.

At least one Singaporean passenger was on board the rear-ended bus, travel agency KKday told AsiaOne. That person was confirmed to be safe.

According to Japanese news outlet Kyodo News, the tour bus was carrying mostly foreign nationals when it was struck from behind while traveling on an expressway.

A bus driver reported at around 10.15am that none of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision, which occurred near the mouth of the Kobotoke Tunnel on the Chuo Expressway in Hachioji.

KKday confirmed that 12 of its travellers were affected by the crash, including one Singaporean and others from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

"The tour has been immediately stopped, and all 12 KKday customers were taken to the hospital for medical checks," its spokesperson said, adding that the bus was carrying not just its clients but also passengers from other travel platforms and agencies.

The travel agency also shared that none of its customers sustained serious injuries and that they have assisted these travellers in returning to their hotel, as well as providing support with insurance claims.

KKday also added that it will offer full refunds to all affected customers and assured that the bus supplier involved complies with local safety regulations, with an official accident report to be provided.

Five Malaysians injured

Separately, five Malaysians also sustained minor injuries from the collision and have received their treatment in a hospital, said Malaysia's Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday (April 6).

The five have since returned to their hotel.

The accident reportedly occurred when the driver of the rear bus failed to notice that the bus ahead had already braked, said the Japanese police.

The buses had earlier departed from JR Tokyo Station and were enroute to Lake Kawaguchi in neighbouring Yamanashi Prefecture.

The accident resulted in the temporary closure of the outbound lanes between Hachioji Junction and Sagamiko Interchange, according to the operator Central Nippon Expressway Co.

