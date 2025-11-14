5 Chinese tourists killed in minibus accident in Bali

JAKARTA — At least five Chinese tourists were killed and eight others were lightly injured on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Friday (Nov 14) after their rental minibus plunged into a shallow ravine, an official said.

The 13 Chinese nationals were heading to the region of Buleleng in the northern part of Bali from the city of Denpasar when the accident happened, local police head Widwan Sutadi told Reuters.

"As the driver was unable to control the vehicle, he swerved it to the left to crash into a tree and try to avoid a collision (with another car). But the minibus was thrown off and plunged into the shallow ravine," he said.

The victims were taken to the nearest hospital, where five of them died. The driver survived and was injured.

