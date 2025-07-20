Award Banner
5 people missing, 1 dead as heavy rain hits South Korea, Yonhap reports
A view shows an area affected by a landslide caused by torrential rains, in Sancheong, South Korea, on July 19, 2025.
PHOTO: Yonhap via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 20, 2025 2:01 AM

SEOUL - Five people were missing and one person has died in the South Korean county of Gapyeong amid heavy rain, flooding and landslides, Yonhap News reported on Sunday (July 20) citing disaster authorities.

The downpour started on Wednesday and has resulted in 10 deaths, with eight people missing mostly in the southern and central parts of the country as of 6am on Sunday, the government said in a statement.

The heavy rain, which had earlier lashed the southern parts of South Korea, was affecting the northern parts of the country on Sunday morning, the government said.

