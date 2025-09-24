50m-deep sinkhole appears in front of hospital in Bangkok, no injuries reported

A massive sinkhole measuring 30m wide and 50m deep opened up in Bangkok on Wednesday (Sept 24) morning, forcing evacuations and causing traffic to shut down in Dusit district.

The incident occurred at around 6.30am in front of Vajira Hospital at a section of Samsen Road, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The sinkhole swallowed two electricity poles and a forklift truck, Bernama reported.

According to The Nation, Dusit district authorities immediately shut down traffic from the Vajira intersection to Sanghi intersection and the surrounding areas.

Patients from the public hospital as well as residents in the area were swiftly evacuated from the affected zone.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Leak in tunnel at construction site

The area where the sinkhole occurred is at the construction site for the new Vajira MRT station.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt told Thai media that a leak in a tunnel at the construction site had caused the collapse, CNA reported. The burst water pipe had also cut power lines, according to Reuters.

"Luckily there are no deaths or injuries," Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

A video circulating on social media showed part of the road caving in, pulling down electricity poles, which caused sparks and prompted some people nearby to flee.

Photos of the site also showed a white pickup truck at the edge of the sinkhole, which also exposed the underground piling of the hospital.

The incident reportedly caused severe congestion, with traffic stretching several kilometres.

