5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Tokyo after Japan issues 'mega quake' advisory

TOKYO — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Tokyo and surrounding areas on Aug 9, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, a day after the government issued a first-ever advisory about the risk of a huge earthquake on the country's Pacific coast.

The government issued an emergency warning of a strong tremor for the capital city and Kanagawa, Saitama, Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefecture, without a tsunami alert.

The quake shook buildings in Tokyo following the warning.

Tokyo Metro briefly stopped at least one of its train lines but the service was quickly resumed.

Damage to the hardest-hit areas, such as the western part of Kanagawa prefecture, was not immediately clear.

