5.9 magnitude quake jolts Taiwan

High-rise buildings swayed in the capital Taipei, waking people up from their sleep.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

TAIPEI: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rattled Taiwan on Thursday (Aug 8), the US Geological Survey said, disrupting traffic and causing power outages although there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake struck at 5.28am at a depth of 10km in northeastern Yilan county. Taiwan's central weather bureau put its magnitude at 6.0.

Highrises swayed in the capital Taipei, waking people up from their sleep.

Authorities said the quake was felt across Taiwan, causing power outages to more than 1,300 houses in the greater Taipei area while the Taiwan Railways Administration has suspended some services in Yilan.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by quakes.

In April, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the island, disrupting traffic and injuring 17 people.

In February last year, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near Hualien city just before midnight, killing 17 people. Most of the victims were trapped in a building which had partially collapsed.

Taiwan's worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people.

That quake ushered in stricter building codes but many of Taiwan's older buildings remain perilously vulnerable to even moderate tremors.

More about
Taiwan Earthquakes

TRENDING

9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade &amp; Gardens by the Bay
9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade & Gardens by the Bay
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
&#039;Is my maid using black magic?&#039; These stories will give you the chills!
'Is my maid using black magic?' These stories will give you the chills!
CEO who sexually assaulted son&#039;s schoolmate loses appeal
CEO who sexually assaulted son's schoolmate loses appeal
Honestbee faces $6m of demands, owes at least $289m: Court documents
Honestbee faces $6m of demands, owes at least $289m: Court documents
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodges police report after China&#039;s flag displayed at HDB block
Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodges police report after China's flag displayed at HDB block
5 reasons why I&#039;d rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
5 reasons why I'd rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay &#039;brownface&#039; advertisement
I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay 'brownface' advertisement
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Eat live fish and drink chicken blood? Chinese workers allegedly punished for underperforming
Eat live fish and drink chicken blood? Chinese workers allegedly punished for underperforming
Uniqlo&#039;s new kampung-spirit t-shirts rile Singaporeans, after designs omit western half of the country
Uniqlo's National Day t-shirts rile Singaporeans with omissions

LIFESTYLE

Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day &amp; more deals this week
Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day & more deals this week
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore & other fun activities
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you&#039;ll see today
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you'll see today
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car

SERVICES