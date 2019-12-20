6 activists stand trial in Indonesia on charges of treason

(From left) Papuan independence activists Anes Tabuni, Ambrosius Mulait, Suryanta Ginting, Arina Elopere, Isay Wenda, and Charles Kossay attend their trial at Central Jakarta District Court in Jakarta on Dec 19, 2019.
PHOTO: AP
Associated Press

JAKARTA - Five Papuan pro-independence students and a rights activist went on trial on Thursday (Dec 19) on charges of treason after waving morning star flags that are a separatist symbol during a peaceful protest in front of Indonesia's presidential palace.

The rally in the capital, Jakarta, in August was part of weeks of protests triggered by videos that circulated widely on the Internet showing police, backed by soldiers, calling Papuan students "monkeys" and "dogs".

Protests in several cities in Papua and West Papua provinces turned violent, leaving more than 30 people dead and hundreds of buildings and vehicles burned.

Paulus Suryanta Ginting, an Indonesian rights activist and the spokesman for the Indonesian People's Front for West Papua, was arrested three days after participating in a rally by about 100 West Papuan students in Jakarta on Aug 28 to protest against racism and call for independence for the restive region.

The five West Papuan students, Isay Wenda, Charles Kossay, Ambrosius Mulait, Dano Anes Tabuni and Arina Elopere, the only woman, were arrested two days after the protest.

Prosecutors charged them with treason, which carries a possible penalty of life imprisonment. The six defendants denied any wrongdoing.

Two wore traditional Papuan clothing and headgear during Thursday's trial. They painted the word "monkey" on their bodies.

They are being tried separately at Central Jakarta District Court. Rights activists and Papuan students packed the courtroom, some wearing headbands adorned with the morning star flag.

In the indictments, prosecutors said the defendants plotted to separate the Papua region from Indonesia.

Prosecutors said they organised rallies on Aug 22 and 28 in which about 100 protesters marched down a road leading to Indonesia's army headquarters and presidential palace chanting "Freedom Papua".

Many in the crowd painted their faces with morning star symbols and waved separatist flags.

The defendants demanded in speeches during the protests that the government hold a referendum on independence for Papua, prosecutors said.

The case has highlighted Indonesia's sensitivity about the Papua region, where the indigenous Papuan people oppose Indonesian rule.

Papua is a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia. It was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a UN-sponsored ballot that was seen as a sham by many.

Since then, a low-level insurgency has continued in the mineral-rich region, which is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua.

In recent years, some Papua students, including some who study in other provinces, have become vocal in calling for self-determination for the region.

More about
INDONESIA treason protests trial Activists

TRENDING

Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
5 fun and free activities in Singapore this weekend to get you into the Christmas mood
5 fun and free activities in Singapore this weekend to get you into the Christmas mood
Tourists love them, locals can&#039;t live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan
Tourists love them, locals can't live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES