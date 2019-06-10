6 elephants die after falling into waterfall in Thailand national park

A dead elephant at the bottom of a waterfall after it fell to its death at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand on Oct 5, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

BANGKOK - Six wild elephants have died after falling into a waterfall at the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand.

Two others were saved in the incident on Saturday (Oct 5) at the Haew Narok Waterfall in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, officials said.

The dead elephants included a three-year-old calf, said park chief Kanchit Srinoppawan. The waterfall has been closed temporarily following the incident.

"It was an accident. We have often seen this happening," National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa told Reuters.

There are around 300 wild elephants in the park, which covers more than 2,000 square km of forest and grassland. It is home to various wild animals, including bears, elephants and gibbons, and is a popular destination for tourists.

More about
wildlife Thailand

TRENDING

Runaway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
Hang out with Elmo and Sesame Street friends at this cafe that is not at Universal Studios Singapore
Hang out with Elmo and Sesame Street friends at this cafe that is not at Universal Studios Singapore
2 children among 6 people injured in PIE chain collision
2 children among 6 people injured in PIE chain collision
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China
Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop
3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?
Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies

LIFESTYLE

$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab&#039;s $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals &amp; other deals this week
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain

SERVICES