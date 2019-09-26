6.5-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia's Seram island, no tsunami risk

AMBON CITY, Indonesia- A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia on Thursday (Sept 26), US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck about 37 kilometres north-east of Ambon in Maluku province at 8.46am local time, at a depth of 29 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in the area, which has been rocked by strong quakes in the past. “I was asleep with my family when suddenly the house started to shake,” said an AFP reporter in Ambon. “The quake was really strong. We ran from our house and saw the neighbours fleeing too. Everybody was panicking.”

Multiple aftershocks have rippled across the area, he added. Initial reports said the quake struck offshore, but later analysis found it hit onshore, raising the potential for damage, according to Indonesia’s national disaster mitigation agency.

Mr Agus Wibowo, a spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said in Ambon, some 40km from the epicentre, a university building was slightly damaged and a bridge cracked.

Local disaster agency head Oral Sem Wilar called for calm. “People were panicking and started to evacuate in some places, but we are trying to tell them there’s no need to panic because there’s no tsunami threat,” he told AFP.