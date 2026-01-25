Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

7 dead, 82 missing in Indonesian landslide, disaster agency says

7 dead, 82 missing in Indonesian landslide, disaster agency says
Indonesian rescue members carry a body bag containing the remains of a victim from the site of a landslide after it hit Pasirlangu village, West Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, on Jan 24, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 25, 2026 3:09 AM

JAKARTA - Seven people have died and 82 are missing after a landslide hit in Indonesia's West Java province, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Saturday (Jan 24), amid reports of heavy rain in the area.

A local official said the landslide struck a village in West Bandung region.

"The number of missing persons is high, we will try to optimise our search and rescue efforts today," Abdul Muhari, the agency spokesperson, told Reuters.

Indonesia's weather agency had previously warned of extreme weather, including heavy rains in West Java province for a week from Friday, local outlet Kompas.com reported.

[[nid:728675]]

INDONESIANatural Disastersweatherdeaths
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.