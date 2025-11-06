Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

7 feared trapped after collapse at South Korea power plant, Yonhap says

7 feared trapped after collapse at South Korea power plant, Yonhap says
People walk near a large structure which collapsed and where multiple people are believed to be trapped, at the Korea East-West Power's Ulsan Power Plant headquarters, in Ulsan, South Korea, Nov 6, 2025.
PHOTO: Yonhap via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONNovember 06, 2025 7:01 AM

SEOUL — Authorities in South Korea fear seven people were trapped on Thursday (Nov 6) after the collapse of a large structure at a power station in the city of Ulsan, the Yonhap News Agency said, although two others were pulled from the rubble.

A district fire official could not immediately confirm the number of missing. Earlier, Yonhap and other media reported six missing and suspected trapped.

A photograph on domestic media showed a massive steel structure mangled and toppled over in the southeastern city.

[[nid:724840]]

South KoreaAccidents - WorkplaceMissingPower plants
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.