7 feared trapped after collapse at South Korea power plant, Yonhap says

SEOUL — Authorities in South Korea fear seven people were trapped on Thursday (Nov 6) after the collapse of a large structure at a power station in the city of Ulsan, the Yonhap News Agency said, although two others were pulled from the rubble.

A district fire official could not immediately confirm the number of missing. Earlier, Yonhap and other media reported six missing and suspected trapped.

A photograph on domestic media showed a massive steel structure mangled and toppled over in the southeastern city.

