7 killed in Qatar helicopter crash due to technical malfunction, Qatari and Turkish authorities say

CAIRO — Seven people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters, Qatar and Turkey said on Sunday (March 22).

The Qatari and Turkish defence ministries said the helicopter had crashed after suffering a technical malfunction, which the Qatari ministry said was during "routine duty".

Four of those killed were Qatari armed forces personnel, one was from the Qatar-Turkey joint forces and two were technicians, the Turkish and Qatari defence ministries said.

"Military co-operation and coordination activities between the Republic of Turkey and the State of Qatar continue uninterrupted within the framework of existing agreements and plans," the Turkish defence ministry said.

[[nid:731799]]