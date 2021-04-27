7-year-old Taiwanese boy in coma after allegedly being thrown over 20 times in judo class

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy fell into a coma after he was allegedly thrown to the ground more than 20 times during a judo lesson.

According to Taiwanese media, the boy – who was taken to a hospital after he became unresponsive – is currently in a vegetative state.

The incident took place, when the boy, identified only by his surname, Huang, was at his Judo class at 7pm last Wednesday (April 21). Huang's uncle, who was present during the class, revealed that the boy appeared unwell during his lessons. He also told the media that Huang complained about feeling nauseated.

The uncle said he told the coach about Huang's condition, but the coach brushed it off and assumed Huang’s state was due to an overly filling meal.

The coach then resumed instructing an older boy in the class to practice his throws on Huang. All the while, the seven-year-old pleaded for the coach to stop. Huang informed him that both his head and legs hurt. He also told the coach that he no longer wanted to practice.

But Huang’s coach allegedly ordered him to get up. The coach then threw Huang to the ground six to seven times.

By this point, Huang had already been thrown to the ground about 27 times. He then lost consciousness.

Instead of checking on the boy, the coach reportedly insisted that the child was pretending to faint. He added that he wasn’t sure if the boy might have thrown up and choked on his vomit.

The coach then told the boy’s uncle that if they didn’t feel assured, they could seek medical attention.

What causes a coma: Child discovered to have suffered from a brain haemorrhage

The boy was immediately brought to the hospital where he was operated upon. It was then revealed that he was suffering from an intracranial haemorrhage.

Huang is now in a vegetative state and doctors say that he may remain this way for the rest of his life, said media reports.

Huang’s parents reportedly wanted to let go of their son’s life support, but they were encouraged by his vital signs to keep him alive.

Coach to be detained

Investigations are still ongoing involving the coach.

When confronted by Huang’s father, the coach said that protective gear was used during their Judo class. It was also only when contradictions were found in the coach’s explanations that he confessed to what happened.

He also admitted to throwing the boy to the ground many times. The coach was detained and questioned by prosecutors on April 24.

This news has once again brought to light the greater need for child safety in recreational setups. Whether it is a judo class or the swimming pool, parents must demand accountability and transparency from teachers.

One way to do this is to keep a check on your child’s activity and subsequent behaviour. And the second way to attend some of these classes (if possible) and demand accountability from teachers on safety precautions and class processes.

What causes a coma in children

A coma is one of the many serious conditions our children can be at risk of. This is why it is better to be more informed of what causes a coma to protect our little ones.

There are different reason to what causes a coma in people which includes:

Hurting one’s brain through a severe injury to the head

Seizures

Infections that involve the brain

Long periods of time with lack of oxygen causing brain damage

Overdose of medicine or other drugs

Chemical imbalances (can be due to diseases, chronic stress or poor nutrition)

These can affect how our brain’s cells work and hurt parts of it responsible for maintaining one's consciousness. If these parts stop functioning, a person can remain unconscious, which is what causes a coma.

As parents, it’s part of our responsibility to detect any unusual signs in our child’s health. Especially if these could lead to serious conditions such as a coma. If what your child is feeling can be related to what causes a coma, please seek immediate professional help.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.