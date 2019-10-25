75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder

PHOTO: WBC Fitness Korea
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Oh granny, what ripped arms you have!

A 75-year-old South Korean woman, Lim Jong-so, recently made the headlines as she came in second in the senior category of a bodybuilding competition where she competed against women aged 38 years and older.

According to a viral video by BBC that was published on Oct 15, Lim said that she started working out to manage the pain after she learnt that she had spinal stenosis, a chronic back condition.

She said: "My doctor said it wasn't treatable, but I was desperate."

Even surgery would not guarantee a full recovery, but Lim was told that exercise would help as she needed to "build muscle". That was when she turned to weight lifting as a form of treatment but it was an excruciating experience for her.

“When I first saw the bikini I just said “No way – I can’t do this”!” But she did! Meet Jong-So Lim, the 75-year-old...

Posted by Outlook, BBC World Service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

"At first, it hurt so much that I used to scream when I did it. But, I was very desperate. If I don't do it now, then I may not work again."

Lim said she met with her trainer three times a week and pushed through the pain until she realised that she got better after her trainer observed that she was no longer screaming.

"One day, he (my trainer) asked 'How's your leg?' And guess what? I wasn't in pain anymore," she told BBC.

It was at this point that Lim's trainer asked if she would like to train as a bodybuilder, an idea which she scoffed at because of her age and the skimpy outfit.

Lim explained: "That bikini was a tiny piece of fabric. I couldn't fathom wearing it!"

That wasn't surprising as Lim lived in a conservative society where the wife "follows the man in everything".

"My husband was a very strict man. I had to follow his lead. He didn't like me wearing any kind of sleeveless outfit," she said. Lim had to wear long-sleeved outfits because her husband didn't want other men to see her.

Eventually, she relented after her trainer pointed out that not everyone had the body to pull off such a bikini and it was an honour of sorts. After registering for the competition and collecting the bikini, Lim went home to try it out while she practised and studied the bodybuilding poses.

"That was the moment that I wore this bikini at home and saw myself in it for the first time. But it wasn't just the bikini, I also had to wear 15cm high heels for the competition. I had never ever worn heels that high before, so I was really worried that I might fall in front of everyone," she admitted.

Her first competition didn't go down so well, but Lim remembered how "popular" she was and "all the applause and all the screaming" she received so she decided to practise harder for the next competition, even sacrificing sleep at times.

And it paid off as she clinched the second position.

What started as a way to overcome her chronic pain became an uplifting tale of the human spirit which showed how a person is never too old to learn.

Lim said: "I see a lot of people giving things up when they're old. They think, 'Now I'm getting old, there's nothing I can do.' But I just want to tell them, even if you're old, do not ever give up on anything.

"Everyone has their own dreams and you just have to keep holding on to your dreams. Just keep trying to do that and keep challenging yourself."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Exercise/Fitness Senior citizens grandmother

TRENDING

Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
Watch: We challenge hot hawker Walter to climb a ship’s mast
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
Real life: &#039;The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy&#039;
Real life: 'The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy'

Home Works

How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
31-year-old man arrested after driving lorry against traffic in Geylang
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine

SERVICES