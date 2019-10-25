75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder

Oh granny, what ripped arms you have!

A 75-year-old South Korean woman, Lim Jong-so, recently made the headlines as she came in second in the senior category of a bodybuilding competition where she competed against women aged 38 years and older.

According to a viral video by BBC that was published on Oct 15, Lim said that she started working out to manage the pain after she learnt that she had spinal stenosis, a chronic back condition.

She said: "My doctor said it wasn't treatable, but I was desperate."

Even surgery would not guarantee a full recovery, but Lim was told that exercise would help as she needed to "build muscle". That was when she turned to weight lifting as a form of treatment but it was an excruciating experience for her.

“When I first saw the bikini I just said “No way – I can’t do this”!” But she did! Meet Jong-So Lim, the 75-year-old... Posted by Outlook, BBC World Service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

"At first, it hurt so much that I used to scream when I did it. But, I was very desperate. If I don't do it now, then I may not work again."

Lim said she met with her trainer three times a week and pushed through the pain until she realised that she got better after her trainer observed that she was no longer screaming.

"One day, he (my trainer) asked 'How's your leg?' And guess what? I wasn't in pain anymore," she told BBC.

It was at this point that Lim's trainer asked if she would like to train as a bodybuilder, an idea which she scoffed at because of her age and the skimpy outfit.

Lim explained: "That bikini was a tiny piece of fabric. I couldn't fathom wearing it!"

That wasn't surprising as Lim lived in a conservative society where the wife "follows the man in everything".