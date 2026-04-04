8 dead after earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan

Eight people were killed and one child was injured on Friday (April 3) when a house collapsed in Kabul following an earthquake in Afghanistan, the National Disaster Management Authority said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 177km, GFZ said.

Strong tremors were felt in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, Kabul in Afghanistan and the Indian capital New Delhi, according to Reuters witnesses.

Afghanistan, hemmed in by rugged mountains, is prone to a range of natural disasters. Its earthquakes are the most deadly, killing about 560 people on average each year.

A powerful 6.3-magnitude quake in the country in November left at least 27 dead and destroyed hundreds of houses.

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