8 dead, dozens sick after drinking coconut wine in Philippines

MANILA - At least eight people have been killed and 120 hospitalised after drinking coconut wine in the Philippines, including some who were celebrating at a Christmas party, health authorities said on Monday (Dec 23).

The poisoning occurred in Laguna and Quezon, two provinces south of Manila, and all had consumed lambanog, a drink popular in provinces and consumed widely during holidays and celebrations.

Many were admitted to hospitals on the urging of the mayor in Rizal, Laguna, where the deaths occurred between Thursday and Sunday.

"All had a sad history of lambanog ingestion," the Department of Health's epidemiology department said in a text message.

"Some bought for leisure drinking and birthday party, while others were donated by local officials during their Christmas party."

Unregulated production and sales of lambanog are commonplace in the Philippines, and it is often made illegally with dangerous additives.

The country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has previously warned about the dangerous and prohibited use of methanol as an additive in home brews.

A year ago, the FDA and police were deployed to locate and confiscate unregistered lambanog that was being openly sold to the public, and threatened to prosecute sellers.

About 21 people were killed consuming lambanog last year, media reported.

The epidemiology department said blood tests and samples of leftover lambanog would be collected and analysed on Monday.