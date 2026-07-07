9 policemen killed in clash with militants in Pakistan's Balochistan

QUETTA, Pakistan — At least nine policemen and 15 militants were killed in an overnight clash in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, authorities said on Tuesday (July 7)

The Pakistani Taliban, known ​as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in Ziarat district, deputy police commissioner Abdul Qudoos Achakzai told Reuters.

Five officers remain missing, he said.

At least 15 militants were also killed in the fighting, government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban and have fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad and rule with their own brand of Islamic Sharia law.

Islamabad says its leadership and fighters are based in Afghanistan, a charge Kabul denies.

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