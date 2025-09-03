9-year-old boy in Thailand sets off on 30km journey to find mother after she leaves home

Worried after his mother left the house following an argument with his father, a nine-year-old boy in Thailand set off on foot to find her, undertaking what would have been a 30km journey.

Thankfully, the boy named Omsin, was found beside a road, about 5km away from where he lived.

According to Thailand's Ch7HDNews, he was seen flagging down cars when a news team spotted him and stopped.

Omsin, accompanied by his dog, was found on Buraphaphat Road in the Map Ta Phut area of Rayong, reported news outlet Thaiger. The city is located over 170km south-east of Bangkok.

He told reporters that he went looking for his mother following the argument as he missed her.

He knew that she usually visited his aunt's house in Huay Pong district, also in Rayong, hoping to find her there.

The aunt's home was about 25km away from where the boy was found, according to Ch7HDNews.

Reporters took Omsin to the police station and he was taken to the relative's home from there.

Coincidentally, they ran into his mother along the way as she was riding home, reported Thaiger.

She told reporters that Omsin had never ventured out of the house alone before, and that she gave him a strong warning not to do so again.

When interviewed by Hone Krasae News, police said that the distance between the boy's home and the relative's house was over 30km.

