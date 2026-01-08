90-degree running track in Thailand stadium draws flak online, ex-mayor says 'only for walking'

Instead of the typical oval running track, this stadium in Songkhla province, Thailand, sports a rectangular circuit with 90-degree corners.

The bizarre shape raised brows online after the Padang Besar municipality shared a Facebook photo album recently of the border town's mayor inspecting the new facility.

Social media users were puzzled over how runners could navigate the sharp bends safely, with several flagging the issue of whether procedures had been followed in constructing the complex which cost 30 million baht (S$1.2 million), according to Bangkok Post.

Following the backlash, local authorities reportedly explained that the track was not built with competitions in mind "but only for walking".

Former mayor Dech-it Khaothong, who was involved in the project, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 6) that the municipality needed a proper football pitch to promote Songkhla province as a sporting destination.

After the authorities received funding, they inspected the proposed plot of land and found that a standard football field could be built, but there was insufficient space for a standard running track.

The matter was discussed with stakeholders, and it was agreed that construction of the stadium would proceed. The plan was to have a football field and an exercise path surrounding it.

The secretary-general of the Democrat Party and Deputy Minister of Interior said the track was ultimately designed with right-angle corners and added that the development was in accordance with regulations.

Dech-it reportedly told local media that the project has not been handed over and could still be modified.

