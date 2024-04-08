Ain't no water high enough: Indonesia family braves flood at cemetery during Qing Ming

Nothing was going to stop this family in Indonesia from paying respects to their ancestors during Qing Ming, not even knee-high floodwaters.

A woman named Lily Wang, took to Facebook on March 31 to share how her family carried on with tomb sweeping despite a flood in Pontianak, West Kalimantan.

In the photos and video clips she posted, about 10 of her family members were seen wading through the floodwaters to offer joss sticks and place food on a table placed in front of their ancestors' tombstone.

As the cemetery was waterlogged, the family turned a couple of wheelbarrows into makeshift containers for burning joss paper.

Some of them even placed cardboard boxes on their heads in an attempt to ward off the smoke.

Wang's Facebook post soon went viral, garnering over 1,200 shares.

The city was hit by floods on March 27 following heavy rain, according to Indonesian news outlet Kompas.

Some affected areas saw floodwaters reach a height of 10cm to 45cm, due to issues with the public drainage system.

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com