Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat.

BANGKOK — An Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to India's capital New Delhi received a bomb threat on Friday (June 13) and made an emergency landing on the island, airport authorities said.

Passengers were being escorted from the plane, flight AI 379, in line with emergency plans, an Airports of Thailand (AOT) official said.

There were 156 passengers on the flight and the bomb threat was received on board the plane, it said in a statement.

The aircraft took off from Phuket airport for the Indian capital at 9.30am THA (10.30am SGT) on Friday, but made a wide loop around the Andaman Sea and landed back at the Thai island, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.

AOT did not provide details on the bomb threat.

