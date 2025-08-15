AirAsia flight from KL to Incheon lands at wrong airport, passengers say crew 'appeared just as confused'

Passengers and crew members were stunned when their flight bound for Seoul touched down at Gimpo International Airport instead of Incheon International Airport as planned.

AirAsia flight D7506 departed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Aug 13 and was scheduled to reach Incheon at 7.50pm, but ended up at Gimpo at 8.08pm instead, reported The Korea Herald.

The pilot announced that they had arrived in Incheon upon touchdown, but passengers noticed that they were in Gimpo after looking out the window while preparing to disembark from the plane.

"Everyone panicked. It seemed the cabin crew didn't know we landed at Gimpo until passengers told them. One crew member even said she needed to call her parents, who were waiting for her at Incheon International Airport," Lee Mi-hyun, a passenger, told The Korea Herald.

According to the Korea Airports Corporation, the diversion to Gimpo was caused by "turbulence" over Incheon Airport.

The flight refuelled at Gimpo and departed for Incheon later at 10.17pm, eventually landing at 10.54pm.

The airline crew did not manage the situation adequately during the two-hour delay, according to Lee.

"They appeared just as confused as the passengers," she told The Korea Herald, adding that some passengers even contemplated getting off at Gimpo instead of waiting to return to Incheon.

"No water was offered, and there was almost no food left on board, leaving passengers with children upset," she added.

Another passenger, surnamed Kim, told Korea JoongAng Daily that passengers were told conflicting explanations over the situation, including turbulence and a fuel shortage.

"Even when we finally got to Incheon, no apology was given," added the 38-year-old.

'A planned diversion': AirAsia

The Malaysia-based low-cost carrier issued a statement on Thursday (Aug 14) following the incident, acknowledging the incident but saying that it was "a planned diversion".

"The captain acted in full accordance with standard operating procedures, including keeping guests informed of the diversion initially in English," the airline said.

Citing "air traffic congestion at Incheon due to adverse weather conditions" as the reason for the diversion, the airline also said that the miscommunication between cabin crew was rectified promptly.

Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X, said that it was an "unforeseen situation" and that the diversion was made "in the interest of safety".

"We will also review our internal announcements and onboard information-sharing processes to ensure greater clarity in such situations," he said, thanking passengers for their understanding.

In their statement, the airline also said that they will be extending travel vouchers to the affected guests as a gesture of goodwill.

