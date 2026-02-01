AirAsia passenger strips and jumps off plane upon landing in Bangkok

Add us on Google as

A man was reportedly arrested for causing disturbance on an AirAsia flight en route Bangkok, Thailand, on Jan 29.

According to Russian reports, a Russian-speaking man started "behaving strangely" after takeoff from Nha Trang, Vietnam.

In a video taken by another passenger, the man could be seen walking around the plane as he demanded for the door to be opened.

British tabloid The Daily Mail said he asked passengers in Russian, "Do you want to die here?"

Upon landing, he reportedly jumped off the aircraft before a stairway was put in place.

He is said to have sustained injuries while trying to flee from Thai police. but was subsequently caught.

AsiaOne has reached out to AirAsia for more information.

