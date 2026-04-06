AirAsia X to raise fares, trim capacity amid rising oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR — Budget carrier AirAsia X said on Monday (April 6) it will need to raise fares and cut some flights in places where it can no longer cover fuel costs, with oil prices surging due to the conflict in the Middle East.

AirAsia X co-founder Tony Fernandes told a press conference that demand for flights remained high and the airline was still committed to a planned hub in Bahrain, with its first flight scheduled for June 26.

[[nid:733045]]