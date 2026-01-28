'Who will be responsible if you fall and die?' Alex Honnold's Taipei 101 climb inspires copycats

Since the release of Netflix's livestream of Alex Honnold's free solo climb of Taipei 101 in Taiwan on Sunday (Jan 25), several thrill seekers have attempted to copy the daring feat, sparking safety concerns.

Honnold, 40, is an American rock climber known for scaling some of the world's most challenging cliffs without any gear.

Known as the world's tallest building from 2004 to 2010, Taipei 101 is located in the heart of Taipei, Taiwan.

During the livestream, Honnold revealed the preparations he undertook, which included strenuous workouts and multiple practice climbs.

Despite warnings in the film advising viewers not to reenact the Tapei 101 climb, several videos have since surfaced showing others trying to scale the building, with most getting stuck, raising concerns about the dangers of such stunts.

"That's how people are — they learn whatever they see. Others spend their whole lives doing professional training, and you are just blindly imitating them. Who will be responsible if you fall and die?" said one netizen.

Another added: "Unfortunately, I feel like someone is going to try this and fall."

Others noted that while it is good to to learn climbing, beginners should start with proper training first.

"Try using actual climbing shoes. It's difficult to climb without a certain level of grip and arm strength," said one netizen.

"Inspired more people to try climbing, good job," another commented, while cautioning that climbers "need stamina and endurance, otherwise you'll get knocked down."

