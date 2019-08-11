All 39 victims found dead in UK truck were Vietnamese: Police

LONDON - All 39 bodies found in a refrigerated truck outside London last month have now been identified as citizens of Vietnam, officials said on Thursday (Nov 7).

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security said it was now working to repatriate the 31 men and eight women discovered dead in the back of the truck on Oct 23.

The tragic case has exposed the deadly risks of migration to Europe, with Vietnamese nationals among the many who try to reach the continent illicitly on dangerous journeys.

Nguyen Dinh Gia, the father of Nguyen Dinh Luong, told AFP on Thursday that officials had called him the previous day to confirm his son was among the victims.

“Our hope now is the body of my son will be brought home soon,” he said.

In a letter to the victims’ families obtained by AFP, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the tragedy had caused them and Vietnamese people around the world “endless pain”.