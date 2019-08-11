All 39 victims found dead in UK truck were Vietnamese: Police

In a photo taken on Oct 27, 2019, people light candles to pray for the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London, in front of Hanoi Cathedral in Hanoi, Vietnam.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

LONDON - All 39 bodies found in a refrigerated truck outside London last month have now been identified as citizens of Vietnam, officials said on Thursday (Nov 7).

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security said it was now working to repatriate the 31 men and eight women discovered dead in the back of the truck on Oct 23.

The tragic case has exposed the deadly risks of migration to Europe, with Vietnamese nationals among the many who try to reach the continent illicitly on dangerous journeys.

Nguyen Dinh Gia, the father of Nguyen Dinh Luong, told AFP on Thursday that officials had called him the previous day to confirm his son was among the victims.

“Our hope now is the body of my son will be brought home soon,” he said.

In a letter to the victims’ families obtained by AFP, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the tragedy had caused them and Vietnamese people around the world “endless pain”.

He vowed his government would work with British officials “to soon bring the victims back to the homeland, their families and their loved ones”.

Essex Police, the local force investigating the gruesome discovery, confirmed a coroner had now formally identified all the victims and their families had been informed.

“This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work with our Vietnamese police colleagues to support the families of those victims,” Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said.

The bodies were found in the early hours of Oct 23 on a truck that had just entered Britain on a ferry from Belgium.

Essex Police had initially said the victims were believed to be Chinese nationals, until several Vietnamese families came forward to say they feared their relatives were on board.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security said they hailed from six provinces – Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Thua Thien Hue – which are common feeders for illegal emigration.

Several families of the suspected victims told AFP their relatives were seeking better lives abroad, and they were now worried about how to repay thousands of dollars of debt their children took on for the ill-fated trip.

Vietnamese authorities have detained 11 people in connection with the deaths for helping people travel abroad with the intention of staying overseas illegally. None have been formally charged.

Meanwhile police in Britain have charged the 25-year-old driver of the refrigerated lorry, who comes from Northern Ireland, with manslaughter, money laundering and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

They are also in the process of extraditing another suspect from Ireland and searching for others potentially involved.

More about
VIETNAM Britain Illegal immigration police

TRENDING

Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
I wore crazy eye shadow looks to work for a week and this is how it went
I wore crazy eye shadow looks to work for a week and this is how it went
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
18 Singaporeans injured as bridge collapses in Batam&#039;s Montigo Resorts Nongsa
18 Singaporeans injured as bridge collapses in Batam's Montigo Resorts Nongsa
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten &#039;unlikely to survive&#039;
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'
Police investigating Hong Kong restaurant owner over gathering in Singapore on the city&#039;s protests
Police investigating Hong Kong restaurant owner over gathering in Singapore on the city's protests
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
Robbers in Malaysia throw homemade bombs into house after leaving empty handed
Robbers in Malaysia throw homemade bombs into house after leaving empty handed
Elderly Chinese man repairs village roads for 47 years
Elderly Chinese man repairs village roads for 47 years

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
10 offences you might not realise you&#039;re committing and the fines you&#039;d be liable for
10 offences you might not realise you're committing and the fines you'd be liable for
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness

SERVICES