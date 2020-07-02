Amid hydropower boom, Laos streams ahead on latest Mekong dam

Read also

China's embassy in Bangkok says a severe drought has impacted the region since early 2019 and it has increased the outflow of water from upstream at Thailand's request.

In the past four months, Laos has also opened the first two dams on the Lower Mekong - the 1,200 MW Xayaburi and the smaller Don Sahong - after years of opposition from environmentalists.

Laos' unprecedented dam-building boom has seen around 50 dams built in the past 15 years, with at least 50 more under construction and a further 288 planned for its hundreds of rivers and streams.

If all the projects are built, they would bring the landlocked country's hydropower capacity to 27,000 MW, from just 700 MW in 2005, according to data compiled by the Stimson Centre in Washington.

FULL STREAM AHEAD

This week's forum in Laos was to report on the Luang Prabang project's consultation process, and the hosts assured doubters their concerns would be heard.