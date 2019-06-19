Anger in India as lychee-linked brain fever kills 103 children

A child suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome receiving medical treatment at the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, in India's eastern state of Bihar, on June 18, 2019.

PATNA, India - Angry protests erupted in one of India's poorest states on Tuesday (June 18) over the deaths of more than 100 children from a mysterious brain fever potentially linked to lychees.

So far this month, 103 children, mostly under 10 and malnourished, have died from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the Muzaffarpur area of the eastern state of Bihar.

The toll may rise with dozens more children undergoing treatment in packed hospital wards, where television pictures showed several children to a bed.

On Tuesday, dozens of people gathered outside the main hospital in Muzaffarpur to accuse local authorities of acting too slowly and of not caring.

The state's health minister came in for particular flak after asking reporters about the score in India's cricket match against Pakistan on Sunday during a news conference on the crisis.