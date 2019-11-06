Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/YTN News
Kimberly Foo
AsiaOne

A young South Korean couple recently became the target of much public anger after it was revealed that their child had died in their home due to neglect. 

The seven-month-old baby girl was found dead in their apartment after they left her alone for a week. 

According to news reports, the 18-year-old mother, surnamed Gyeom, and the 21-year-old father, surnamed Cho, had a huge falling out on the night of May 23. Both of them walked out of the apartment.

Neither of them returned to check on their daughter as they assumed that their partner would go home to take care of her. 

During this time, the mother posted photos of herself drinking every day from May 25 to May 31 on her social media accounts. 

She also bragged about drinking with friends while eating barbecued pork in one of her posts.

The post reads, "Drinking yesterday and drinking today. I'm really going through it~" 
Photo: Facebook

Meanwhile, the baby's father was holed up in an internet cafe playing games with his friend. He only returned home on May 31 and found that his daughter was dead.

At first, the couple tried to hide the body in a cardboard box, but it was later discovered on June 2 by Gyeom's father who reported the pair to the police. They were subsequently arrested on charges of child abuse causing death. 

Their actions infuriated many people, some of whom searched for the couple's personal social media accounts and vented their anger there.

Most of them were incensed by what the young woman did -- bragging that she was out drinking with friends while her baby was dying. 

Many slammed her for neglecting her duties as a mother and shamed her for her lack of responsibility. 

An autopsy showed that the child had no food in her stomach when she died, pointing out that she had not eaten for a long time before she died.

Investigations are ongoing. 

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com

More about

child abuse South Korea Social media
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Japanese man &#039;pushed&#039; onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
Japanese man 'pushed' onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
18 play zones at Singapore&#039;s biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
18 play zones at Singapore's biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
Casting call made for &#039;American HBO series filming in Singapore&#039; - could it be Westworld?
Casting call made for 'American HBO series filming in Singapore' - could it be Westworld?
Johor Crown Prince&#039;s tweet sparks controversy on social media
Johor Crown Prince's tweet sparks controversy on social media
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again

LIFESTYLE

16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now
JB massage price guide - Bangkok Spa, Thai Odyssey &amp; more
JB massage price guide - Bangkok Spa, Thai Odyssey & more
Blistering barnacles! Early &#039;Tintin&#039; cover sells for 1 million at US auction
Blistering barnacles! Early 'Tintin' cover sells for 1 million at US auction

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China &#039;drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell&#039;
Man in China 'drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell'
Don&#039;t get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Don't get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Singapore actor Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU
Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU

SERVICES