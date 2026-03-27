Malaysia's Anwar, Indonesia's Prabowo meet in Jakarta to discuss Middle East situation

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto met in Jakarta on Friday (March 27) to discuss recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East and its impact on regional stability and the global economy.

Putrajaya said in a media statement on Thursday that PM Anwar's visit is at the invitation of President Prabowo.

"These latest developments require comprehensive, careful and coordinated discussions between the two countries in order to align positions and strengthen strategic cooperation in responding to the situation," Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

In a post on X on Friday evening, PM Anwar highlighted the importance of "finding common ground" given the impact on energy security and global economic stability.

The prime minister said the continuity of global supply chains and strategic trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, must not be affected.

He also reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to the rule of law and urged parties involved to ease tensions and ensure the continuity of global trade routes and supply chains that are critical to the well-being of people.

The leaders are expected to meet again later this year during the two countries' annual consultation.

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editor@asiaone.com