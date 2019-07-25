Applause as Indonesia pardons woman jailed after reporting harassment

Ms Baiq Nuril Maknun, who had been working at a school on the island of Lombok, recorded some parts of lewd telephone calls from the school's principal without his knowledge in 2012 after complaining of sexual harassment.

JAKARTA - Indonesia's Parliament approved on Thursday (July 25) an amnesty for a woman who was jailed after recording lewd phone calls from her boss in a case that has caused outrage and warnings that it could discourage victims of sexual abuse from speaking out.

President Joko Widodo had granted an amnesty to Ms Baiq Nuril Maknun after she had exhausted all other legal avenues in the controversial case.

Parliament's approval was met by loud applause as the tearful mother of three, who was in the Chamber, covered her face with her hands before kissing the ground.

Ms Erma Suryani Ranik, a Member of Parliament, read a statement confirming the decision and said in this case, "Baiq Nuril was the real victim, instead of the perpetrator".