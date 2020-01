TOKYO - Prosecutors in Japan have obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who last month jumped bail and fled the country, local media reported on Tuesday (Jan 7).

The Kyodo and Jiji press agencies said Ghosn's wife was accused in the warrant of "false testimony". There were no further details.

Carlos Ghosn had been facing trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies, before fleeing the country in late December for Lebanon.