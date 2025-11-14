Arrest warrant issued for Thai mother who allegedly trafficked 12-year-old daughter to Tokyo massage parlour

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have received an arrest warrant for a Thai woman who allegedly trafficked her 12-year-old daughter and forced her to engage in sexual services at a massage parlour in Tokyo.

The warrant for the mother, believed to be in her 20s, was issued on Wednesday (Nov 12), after the girl was rescued and taken into police custody following a raid at the premises.

The raid was conducted on Nov 4, where the parlour's 51-year-old owner was also arrested on suspicion of employing the underaged girl, reported The Asahi Shimbun.

The girl and her mother reportedly entered Japan in June on a short-term stay visa, which is valid for 15 days.

The girl was immediately taken to the massage parlour and taught how to perform sexual services before being abandoned by her mother overnight, said the Japan Metropolitan Police Department.

Unable to speak Japanese and seek help, the girl had no choice but to continue living and working at the massage parlour where she was provided with basic necessities like shelter and food.

According to Japanese police, the girl was employed from June 27 to July 29, during which she reportedly serviced around 60 customers.

They also added that all her earnings were transferred directly to the mother.

The police found out about the girl's case only when she sought help at the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau in September.

The mother is currently detained in Taiwan for overstaying her permit, said Taiwan's immigration authorities.

Thai police officers held discussions with the Tokyo police on Wednesday and are planning to have the mother transferred to Japan for questioning, reported NHK World.

Police also suspect that an intermediary organisation was involved in the case of trafficking and plan to investigate communications between the mother and the shop's management.

According to Thai officials, the girl is receiving comprehensive support during the ongoing the investigation and will be repatriated once the legal process is completed.

