Asean leaders call for Myanmar dialogue and ceasefire expansion

Leaders of Southeast Asian countries on Tuesday (May 27) urged all parties in conflict-torn Myanmar to expand a temporary ceasefire and build trust towards convening an inclusive dialogue.

"We encouraged all relevant stakeholders in Myanmar to build trust towards convening an inclusive national dialogue by continuing to reach out to parties concerned in a sustainable manner, with the aim of achieving a durable peaceful resolution to the crisis," said a statement by leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc, who are meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

