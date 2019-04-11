Asean Summit: Beijing says 'ready to work' with Asean on South China Sea rules

BANGKOK - Beijing said on Sunday (Nov 3) it is "ready to work" with South-east Asian nations on a code of conduct in the flashpoint South China Sea, where it is accused of bullying fellow claimants and building up military installations.

China claims most of the resource-rich waterway, a major global shipping route and long a source of tension among claimants in South-east Asia.

The 10-member Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) has been locked in talks for a code of conduct for the sea, where China is accused of deploying warships, arming outposts and ramming fishing vessels.

The agreement, set to be finished in 2021, will set out conduct guidelines for the sea along with conflict resolution parameters.

On Sunday, China's Premier Li Keqiang said the first reading of the document - a chance for all members to comment on the draft terms - was "a very important landmark".

"We stand ready to work with Asean countries building on the existing foundation and the basis to strive for new progress" on the guidelines, he said.

He added that China wanted to "maintain and uphold long-term peace and stability in the South China Sea".