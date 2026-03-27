Asean summit to go ahead in May, but shortened to 'bare bones' programme due to Middle East conflict

MANILA — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Friday (March 27) that the Asean Leaders' summit will go ahead in May, but will be shortened to a "bare-bones" programme that focuses on addressing issues like fuel supplies, food prices and migrant workers.

Marcos said he has consulted with his counterparts in the regional bloc and asked them whether they preferred to postpone the Asean summit due to the conflict in the Middle East.

"The consensus that we came to is that it is precisely now that we must coordinate our efforts," Marcos told reporters.

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