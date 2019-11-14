Aung San Suu Kyi named in Argentine lawsuit over crimes against Rohingya

Suu Kyi hands money to people during an opening ceremony for a Buddhist pagoda on Nov 11, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

BUENOS AIRES - Former democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi is among several top Myanmar officials named on Wednesday (Nov 13) in a case filed in Argentina for crimes against Rohingya Muslims, the first time the Nobel Laureate has been legally targeted over the crisis.

Rohingya and Latin American human rights groups submitted the lawsuit in Argentina under the principle of "universal jurisdiction," a legal concept enshrined in many countries' laws.

The premise is that some acts - including war crimes and crimes against humanity - are so horrific they are not specific to one nation and can be tried anywhere.

"This complaint seeks the criminal sanction of the perpetrators, accomplices and cover-ups of the genocide. We are doing it through Argentina because they have no other possibility of filing the criminal complaint anywhere else," lawyer Tomas Ojea told AFP.

The lawsuit demands top military and political leaders - including army chief Min Aung Hlaing and civilian leader Suu Kyi - face justice over the "existential threat" faced by the Rohingya Muslim minority.

"For decades, the Myanmar authorities have tried to wipe us out by confining us to ghettos, forcing us to flee our home country and killing us," said Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK (Brouk).

Argentinean courts have taken up other universal jurisdiction cases, including in relation to ex-dictator Francisco Franco's rule in Spain and the Falun Gong movement in China.

Myanmar faces mounting legal pressure in courts around the world for the 2017 expulsion of the Rohingya.

A separate case was filed Monday against Myanmar by The Gambia at the UN's top court in The Hague.

And in a third legal process, prosecutors at the International Criminal Court last year launched preliminary investigations in Bangladesh, where the Rohinga are refugees.

Ojea said he hoped international arrest warrants would be issued as a result of the suit. However, the crime of genocide was not specifically included as it is in not in Argentina's penal code.

'TIME FOR JUSTICE'

UN investigators last year branded the 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar as "genocide" after some 740,000 from the Muslim minority were driven over the border into Bangladeshi refugee camps.

But rights groups pushing the case in Argentina demand the civilian leadership must also be investigated for complicity alongside top generals.

They accuse the government of a failure to condemn operations, assistance in the cover-up and a role in confining Rohingya communities to ghettos.

Ojea, who is leading the case, acted as UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar between 2008 and 2014.

His collaboration is thought to be one reason why the case has been filed in Argentina.

"I have seen first-hand the suffering of Rohingya people," Ojea said. "It's time for justice to be done."

Two Argentine human rights groups - Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo (Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo) and the Foundation for Peace and Justice (Fundacion Servicio Paz y Justicia) - are supporting the lawsuit.

They have helped bring influential figures to justice over the tens of thousands of people who disappeared under the Latin American country's military rule.

More about
Aung San Suu Kyi Rohingya

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES