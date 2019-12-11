Australian gets 4 months in jail over drunken Bali rampage

Nicholas Carr's antics were caught in a viral video that saw him run barefoot onto a street before slammming into the bonnet of a moving car and then fly-kicking an unsuspecting motorcycle rider.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube
AFP

DENPASAR - An Australian tourist who fly-kicked a motorcyclist and assaulted a man in his own home during a drunken rampage was jailed for four months on Tuesday (Nov 12).

The ruling comes after Nicholas Carr's antics were caught in a viral video that saw him carry out a campaign of destruction in Seminyak, a popular tourist area on the Indonesian holiday island.

"The defendant Nicholas Carr is found guilty and is sentenced to four months" in jail, presiding judge Soebandi, who goes by one name, told the Denpasar District Court.

A lawyer for Carr, charged with assault and property damage, said the 26-year-old would not appeal the ruling.

He is expected to be released next month because of time already served.

In August, Carr ran barefoot onto a street and shouted expletives before the apprentice builder slammed into the bonnet of a moving car and then fly-kicked an unsuspecting motorcycle rider.

The biker, who was thrown from the moving scooter, sustained minor injuries - later the pair embraced during a court hearing as Carr apologised to the victim.

Carr also shattered a convenience store's glass door before stealing a motorcycle.

Later, he broke into a house where he assaulted the sleeping homeowner, leaving him with injuries, police said earlier.

He was eventually caught by locals and police and taken to hospital.

Pictures that circulated on social media showed at the time showed Carr bloodied and bruised, and trussed with hosepipe and rope.

Shortly after his arrest, Carr apologised and admitted drinking more than 10 small bottles of vodka as well as other alcohol.

After a string of embarrassing incidents by tourists, Bali officials recently warned that boorish visitors may be kicked off the island, which attracts millions annually to its palm-fringed beaches, colourful nightlife and ancient temples.

Australian professional rugby league player David Fifita returned home this week after he was briefly arrested in Bali for assaulting a nightclub security guard.

Several days after Carr's arrest, a Czech couple who were slammed for disrespecting a Balinese temple took part in a ritual purification ceremony.

