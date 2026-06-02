Australian man detained after trashing Vietnam cafe

An Australian man was detained after going on a rampage and trashing a cafe in Danang, Vietnam on Friday (May 29).

The incident occurred around 11.45am (12.45am Singapore time) at the Ge Cafe on Le Hong Phong Street and took place for around 30 minutes, reported local media.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the cafe wrote that the man had entered the store and sat at a table. Another customer, who was fluent in English, helped staff to communicate with him using a smartphone.

The man then took the customer's phone and refused to return it despite repeated requests, prompting staff to contact the authorities.

Before anyone could intervene, the man stripped off his shirt and began vandalising the store, including destroying bar equipment, throwing chairs and tables, shattering glass panels and even damaging customers' belongings.

The man smashed a coffee machine, grinder, brewing tools and a collection of antique decorative pieces on the ground floor, reported local media.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed the shirtless man throwing furniture around and smashing the cafe's interior. He was also seen shattering glass panels in clips taken from outside the shop.

Authorities later restrained the man, who was identified as an Australian citizen, reported news outlet Tuoi Tre.

The cafe shared that the man, who was uncooperative and resisted arrest, was taken to the police station around 12.30am on Sunday.

In an earlier Facebook post on Saturday, the cafe wrote that it would be closed for two to three days for repairs and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The cafe estimated the cost of damages to be around 500 million Vietnamese dong (S$24,300), while damage to the belongings of five customers — including mobile phones and laptops — was estimated at approximately 70 million dong.

Investigations are ongoing.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com