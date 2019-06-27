Australian student Alek Sigley feared detained in North Korea

SYDNEY - Australia on Thursday (June 27) said it was "urgently seeking clarification" on the fate of a citizen feared detained in North Korea.

The department of foreign affairs said it was in contact with the family of a man "who has been reported as being detained in North Korea".

"The Department is urgently seeking clarification," a statement from Canberra read. "Owing to our privacy obligations, we will not provide further comment."

Korean-language media named him as Alek Sigley, one of only a handful of Western students at Kim Il Sung University, where he studies Korean literature.

He also runs a company specialising in tours of North Korea and has written articles about Pyongyang's dining scene and other issues for NK News and other outlets.

His last social media posts came three days ago.

In a statement, Mr Sigley's family said there was no confirmation yet that he had been arrested.

"The situation is that Alek has not been in digital contact with friends and family since Tuesday morning Australian time, which is unusual for him," the statement said.

Mr Sigley, from Perth in Western Australia, had been studying Korean literature at Kim Il Sung University since 2018, while running a company specialising in tours of North Korea.

He married a Japanese woman in a ceremony in Pyongyang last year.