Australian student expelled from North Korea denies spying

Sigley at Beijing international airport in China after being released by North Korea.

SEOUL - An Australian student who was expelled from North Korea denied on Tuesday (June 9) that he was spying on the authoritarian state while he lived there.

Alek Sigley, 29, was released last week after being detained for several days, with Pyongyang later accusing him of promoting propaganda against the country online.

"The allegation that I am a spy is (pretty obviously) false," he wrote on Twitter, adding that he was "well both mentally and physically".

"I am still very interested in North Korea and want to continue academic research and other work related to the country. But I currently have no plans to visit the country again, at least in the short term," he wrote.

The tweets were the first comments addressing the incident from Sigley, who had been one of just a handful of Westerners living and studying in North Korea.

"I may never again walk the streets of Pyongyang, a city that holds a very special place in my heart," he added.

"I may never again see my teachers and my partners in the travel industry, whom I've come to consider close friends. But that's life."