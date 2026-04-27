Australia's Wong to visit Japan, China, South Korea to discuss energy security

SYDNEY — Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Sunday (April 26) said she would visit Japan, China, and South Korea this week for talks on energy security in the face of disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

Wong said in a statement that meetings with her counterparts in the three countries would "help ensure we are coordinating effectively" amid upheaval on global energy markets.

Wong said in Tokyo she would meet Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegito for talks on energy and fuel security as well as the Middle East conflict.

In Beijing, Wong said she would hold the eighth Australia-China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The talks would "progress the full range of our interests and manage our differences", she said.

Wong said in Seoul she would meet with South Korea's Foreign ​Minister Cho Hyun, describing South Korea as "one of Australia's most important sources of refined fuels".

Australia, which imports most of its fuel, has experienced localised shortages during the Middle East conflict, which began in February.

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